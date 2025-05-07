CF TURKIYE: Ankara pressing ahead with ETS pilot in 2026, despite Climate Law delays
Published 15:11 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 15:11 on May 7, 2025 / Dimana Doneva and Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
The Turkish government is waiting on parliament to approve the country’s long-awaited Climate Law, but is still planning to launch the pilot phase of its emissions trading system (ETS) in 2026, with offsets to be admitted after two years, the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference in Izmir heard on Wednesday.
