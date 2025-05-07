Carbon Taxes > CF TURKIYE: Ankara pressing ahead with ETS pilot in 2026, despite Climate Law delays

CF TURKIYE: Ankara pressing ahead with ETS pilot in 2026, despite Climate Law delays

Published 15:11 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:11 on May 7, 2025  / and /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The Turkish government is waiting on parliament to approve the country’s long-awaited Climate Law, but is still planning to launch the pilot phase of its emissions trading system (ETS) in 2026, with offsets to be admitted after two years, the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference in Izmir heard on Wednesday.
The Turkish government is waiting on parliament to approve the country’s long-awaited Climate Law, but is still planning to launch the pilot phase of its emissions trading system (ETS) in 2026, with offsets to be admitted after two years, the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference in Izmir heard on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.