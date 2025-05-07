Asia Pacific > Pakistan’s Punjab launches pilot Green Credit Programme

Pakistan’s Punjab launches pilot Green Credit Programme

Published 14:48 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:48 on May 7, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Punjab province in Pakistan has launched a pilot Green Credit Programme in a bid to promote environmenally friendly activities and incentivise citizens to carry out green interventions in sectors including, air, land, water, waste management, and biodiversity conservation.
