Pakistan’s Punjab launches pilot Green Credit Programme

Published 14:48 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 14:48 on May 7, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Punjab province in Pakistan has launched a pilot Green Credit Programme in a bid to promote environmenally friendly activities and incentivise citizens to carry out green interventions in sectors including, air, land, water, waste management, and biodiversity conservation.