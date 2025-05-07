Microsoft turns April into record month for CDR buying as company grapples with AI boom
Published 12:41 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 12:41 on May 7, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Microsoft single-handedly turned April into the largest month by volume to date in the durable carbon removal (CDR) sector, as the tech giant wrestles its 2030 commitment to become carbon negative with the boom in artificial intelligence.
