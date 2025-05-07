Americas > Microsoft turns April into record month for CDR buying as company grapples with AI boom

Microsoft turns April into record month for CDR buying as company grapples with AI boom

Published 12:41 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:41 on May 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

Microsoft single-handedly turned April into the largest month by volume to date in the durable carbon removal (CDR) sector, as the tech giant wrestles its 2030 commitment to become carbon negative with the boom in artificial intelligence.
Microsoft single-handedly turned April into the largest month by volume to date in the durable carbon removal (CDR) sector, as the tech giant wrestles its 2030 commitment to become carbon negative with the boom in artificial intelligence.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.