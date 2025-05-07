Iberian blackout sparks renewables debate in EU Parliament

Published 17:19 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 17:19 on May 7, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA

A widespread blackout in Spain and Portugal at the end of April has ignited fierce debate on Wednesday among European lawmakers gathered in Strasbourg, with critics of renewable energy seizing the moment to launch a broader assault on the EU’s green agenda.