INTERVIEW: Project producing renewable natural gas, carbon credits touts dual environmental benefit

Published 14:54 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 14:54 on May 7, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A developer producing renewable natural gas from coal bed seams in Wyoming, which also sequesters CO2 long-term, is touting the project’s dual environmental benefits and aiming to sell carbon credits for $100 per tonne in a few years’ time.