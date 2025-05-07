German energy industry calls for Energiewende “course correction”, as government off to a turbulent start

Published 14:56 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 15:02 on May 7, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA, EU ETS

Germany needs its own “bureaucracy reduction law” for the energy industry, said the sector’s main national trade association on Tuesday, as it also called for a new fleet of gas-fired power plants to be a priority for the incoming government.