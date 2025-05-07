Article 6 carbon credit auctions postponed to give market time to mature
Published 13:18 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 13:18 on May 7, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Auctions for sovereign carbon credits eligible for international Article 6 trade, initially due in early 2025, have been delayed to allow more time for voluntary demand to develop, and for guarantees against supply-side risk to be put in place, according to the organisers of the planned sales.
Auctions for sovereign carbon credits eligible for international Article 6 trade, initially due in early 2025, have been delayed to allow more time for voluntary demand to develop, and for guarantees against supply-side risk to be put in place, according to the organisers of the planned sales.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.