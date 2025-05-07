Article 6 carbon credit auctions postponed to give market time to mature

Published 13:18 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 13:18 on May 7, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Auctions for sovereign carbon credits eligible for international Article 6 trade, initially due in early 2025, have been delayed to allow more time for voluntary demand to develop, and for guarantees against supply-side risk to be put in place, according to the organisers of the planned sales.