IFM carbon project developer strikes large offtake deal with second tech giant

Published 15:00 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 11:19 on May 7, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Microsoft has continued its carbon removal credit buying spree, signing a three-year offtake deal for up to 3 million improved forest management (IFM) credits in the US from a project developer that has already snagged a deal with Meta, the owner of Facebook.