Malaysian company partners with engineering major to explore CCUS tech for steel sector

Published 10:50 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 10:50 on May 7, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary

A major steel company has partnered with a Malaysia-based investment holding company to explore carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies aimed at reducing emissions from its steel operations.