INTERVIEW: EU ETS2 demand interest seen strong, but sell side to take time to materialise
Published 16:40 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 16:40 on May 7, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS
Buying interest in new EU ETS2 futures is expected to be strong as the market gets ready for the full launch of the bloc's new cap-and-trade compliance scheme for the road transport and building heating sectors, but sellers are likely to remain limited until the scheme fully launches in 2027, one of the main exchanges offering the contracts told Carbon Pulse.
