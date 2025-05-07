Climeworks secures carbon removal deal with Japanese shipping major

Published 07:54 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 07:54 on May 7, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Shipping, Voluntary

Carbon removal solution provider Climeworks has signed an agreement with one of Japan’s largest shipping companies to remove the latter's residual emissions in the next three years.