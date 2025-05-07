Asia Pacific > Climeworks secures carbon removal deal with Japanese shipping major

Climeworks secures carbon removal deal with Japanese shipping major

Published 07:54 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:54 on May 7, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Shipping, Voluntary

Carbon removal solution provider Climeworks has signed an agreement with one of Japan’s largest shipping companies to remove the latter's residual emissions in the next three years.
Carbon removal solution provider Climeworks has signed an agreement with one of Japan’s largest shipping companies to remove the latter's residual emissions in the next three years.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.