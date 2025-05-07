Americas > Investor caution grows in carbon markets, but institutions push on amid political risk

Investor caution grows in carbon markets, but institutions push on amid political risk

Published 07:42 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:42 on May 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Investor confidence in the voluntary carbon market is waning amid geopolitical uncertainty and heightened legal risk, stakeholders warned this week at a conference, even as international institutions advance frameworks aimed at rebuilding trust and clarity in a sector long criticised for fragmentation and opacity.
Investor confidence in the voluntary carbon market is waning amid geopolitical uncertainty and heightened legal risk, stakeholders warned this week at a conference, even as international institutions advance frameworks aimed at rebuilding trust and clarity in a sector long criticised for fragmentation and opacity.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.