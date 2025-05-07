Asia Pacific > Australian states grapple with how to encourage ACCU Scheme participation

Australian states grapple with how to encourage ACCU Scheme participation

Published 05:31 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:31 on May 7, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australian state governments are facing a number of regulatory and social licence hurdles that are preventing broader participation in the country's carbon crediting scheme, a conference heard Wednesday.
