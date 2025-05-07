Australian carbon body pushes for greater momentum on ACCU method development, market reform

Published 02:17 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 02:17 on May 7, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s Carbon Market Institute (CMI) has become “irritated” about the lack of progress by the government on method development and key reforms to the scheme, urging the returning government to get on with the work.