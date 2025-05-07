Asia Pacific > Australian carbon body pushes for greater momentum on ACCU method development, market reform

Australian carbon body pushes for greater momentum on ACCU method development, market reform

Published 02:17 on May 7, 2025

Australia’s Carbon Market Institute (CMI) has become “irritated” about the lack of progress by the government on method development and key reforms to the scheme, urging the returning government to get on with the work.
