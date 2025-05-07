Global nickel market crisis created obstacle for CDR deployment in mining -developer

Published 00:28 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 00:28 on May 7, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, International, US, Voluntary

Struggling nickel prices in recent years have posed challenges for carbon removal (CDR) project developers trying to break into the mining sector as global mining companies divest their interests in the metal, a CDR technology developer said Tuesday.