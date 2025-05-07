Americas > Global nickel market crisis created obstacle for CDR deployment in mining -developer

Global nickel market crisis created obstacle for CDR deployment in mining -developer

Published 00:28 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:28 on May 7, 2025  / /  Americas, International, US, Voluntary

Struggling nickel prices in recent years have posed challenges for carbon removal (CDR) project developers trying to break into the mining sector as global mining companies divest their interests in the metal, a CDR technology developer said Tuesday.
Struggling nickel prices in recent years have posed challenges for carbon removal (CDR) project developers trying to break into the mining sector as global mining companies divest their interests in the metal, a CDR technology developer said Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.