Americas > Global consultancy reaffirms climate targets, expands carbon offset strategy

Global consultancy reaffirms climate targets, expands carbon offset strategy

Published 23:15 on May 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:15 on May 6, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A global IT and consulting firm has reinforced its environmental commitments in an updated ESG policy, pledging deeper emissions cuts and expanded investment in “high-quality” carbon offsets as it targets net zero by 2040.
A global IT and consulting firm has reinforced its environmental commitments in an updated ESG policy, pledging deeper emissions cuts and expanded investment in “high-quality” carbon offsets as it targets net zero by 2040.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.