Global consultancy reaffirms climate targets, expands carbon offset strategy

Published 23:15 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 23:15 on May 6, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A global IT and consulting firm has reinforced its environmental commitments in an updated ESG policy, pledging deeper emissions cuts and expanded investment in “high-quality” carbon offsets as it targets net zero by 2040.