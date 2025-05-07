Lack of smallholder support a risk for sustainable palm oil -report

Published 09:00 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 00:57 on May 7, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Small farmers account for 30% of global palm oil production, yet lack the initiatives, technical support, and financial mechanisms necessary to maintain a sustainable supply chain, according to a new report.