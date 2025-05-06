Voluntary carbon credit platform raises $4.5 mln in seed funding

Published 17:24 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 17:24 on May 6, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US, Voluntary

A carbon credit provider raised $4.5 million in funding from several venture capital investors and also launched its backstop measure to mitigate risk, the company announced Tuesday.