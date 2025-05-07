INTERVIEW: Verra doubles down on own ICVCM-approved carbon cookstoves methodology, sidesteps UN-backed approach

Published 11:31 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 11:31 on May 7, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon standard Verra has ruled out incorporating elements of the Clean Cooking & Climate Consortium’s (4C) high-integrity cookstoves methodology into its own standards, with the organisation’s CEO telling Carbon Pulse it is instead proceeding with its VM0050 methodology, which has secured the stamp of approval from the ICVCM.