INTERVIEW: Verra doubles down on own ICVCM-approved carbon cookstoves methodology, sidesteps UN-backed approach
Published 11:31 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 11:31 on May 7, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon standard Verra has ruled out incorporating elements of the Clean Cooking & Climate Consortium’s (4C) high-integrity cookstoves methodology into its own standards, with the organisation’s CEO telling Carbon Pulse it is instead proceeding with its VM0050 methodology, which has secured the stamp of approval from the ICVCM.
Voluntary carbon standard Verra has ruled out incorporating elements of the Clean Cooking & Climate Consortium’s (4C) high-integrity cookstoves methodology into its own standards, with the organisation’s CEO telling Carbon Pulse it is instead proceeding with its VM0050 methodology, which has secured the stamp of approval from the ICVCM.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.