UK forest carbon standard announces draft changes to align with ICVCM
Published 17:33 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 17:33 on May 6, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The UK's Woodland Carbon Code has unveiled changes in a new version of its crediting framework, including lengthening the minimum project duration to align with the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) standards, as well as introducing biodiversity baselining.
