Project launches in Germany to advance biodiversity conservation in farms

Published 14:26 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 14:26 on May 6, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA

A Munich-based nature tech firm has launched a two-year initiative aimed at advancing biodiversity monitoring in agricultural areas in Germany, in a bid to reward farmers who implement nature conservation and restoration activities on their lands.