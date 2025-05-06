Most airlines have ‘head in the clouds’ about CORSIA, say experts

Published 14:10 on May 6, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay

CORSIA take-off is still stymied by uncertainty about supply, as well as a long haul until the compliance deadline, experts told a webinar on Tuesday.