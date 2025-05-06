Sylvera expands pre-issuance service to carbon project developers

Published 15:41 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 17:32 on May 6, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Sylvera will now offer project developers access to pre-issuance assessments for carbon credits in a bid to raise supply-side integrity in the market, the carbon ratings agency and data provider revealed exclusively to Carbon Pulse.