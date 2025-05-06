Technological capture of biogenic CO2 is key to EU’s 2040 climate goal, says trade body

Published 13:42 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 13:42 on May 6, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

The EU must recognise technological removals in its emissions trading scheme and prioritise biogenic CO2 in infrastructure in order to achieve its 2040 emissions reduction goal, according to an industry body.