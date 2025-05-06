Mirova engages in biodiversity campaign with up to 20 companies

Published 11:57 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 11:57 on May 6, 2025 / Thomas Cox / Biodiversity, EMEA

France-based asset manager Mirova has launched an engagement campaign on biodiversity disclosures targeting up to 20 European companies in an initiative it hopes to scale up over time.