Moldova beats EU to 2035 NDC submission, targets 75% unconditional emissions reduction with Article 6 provisions

Published 11:47 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 12:03 on May 6, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6

Moldova has submitted its new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, outlining an economy-wide 75% emissions reduction target by 2035, compared to 1990, while marginally raising the ambition of its 2030 goals.