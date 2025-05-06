Moldova beats EU to 2035 NDC submission, targets 75% unconditional emissions reduction with Article 6 provisions
Published 11:47 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 12:03 on May 6, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Moldova has submitted its new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, outlining an economy-wide 75% emissions reduction target by 2035, compared to 1990, while marginally raising the ambition of its 2030 goals.
