Uniper may build 2 GW new gas capacity in Germany, coal power generation drops

Published 10:50 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 12:12 on May 6, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS

Uniper has said it plans to build 2 GW of new gas capacity in Germany as it saw its coal-fired generation covered under European compliance carbon schemes halve in Q1 2025, compared to one year prior.