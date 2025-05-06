Protecting forests as long-term assets can revitalise voluntary carbon market, says consultancy

Published 12:08 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 12:08 on May 6, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Maximising the value of forests as assets able to generate numerous revenue streams, from carbon credits to timber, can revitalise the voluntary market, provided developers ensure projects deliver real climate impact, according to a study published Tuesday.