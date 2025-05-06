EU Parliament races ahead with vote to relax road transport CO2 rules

Published 16:41 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 16:41 on May 6, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA

European lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to use the urgent procedure for a targeted change to CO2 emission performance standards for new cars and vans, adding the item to the voting list for May 8.