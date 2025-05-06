California’s climate measures one of several factors affecting retail gas prices, says EIA

Published 15:52 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 15:52 on May 6, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

A combination of factors, including but not limited to the state’s climate mandates, has kept California’s gasoline prices higher than the national average, said the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).