Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:40 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 12:40 on May 6, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowances shrugged off a weak session on Monday to advance to their highest in nearly five weeks as technically-focused buyers targeted a key resistance level, while gas prices climbed steadily as the EU confirmed it would legislate for a Russian energy ban, and UK Allowances rose to their highest in more than 18 months amid continued speculative buying ahead of a key EU-UK summit.