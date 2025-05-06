Asia Pacific > Pakistan, Azerbaijan eye bilateral partnership on carbon trading

Pakistan, Azerbaijan eye bilateral partnership on carbon trading

Published 07:47 on May 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:47 on May 6, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are exploring cooperation in environmental conservation, climate resilience, and carbon trading, Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change has said in a statement.
