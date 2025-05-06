Chinese tech company partners with GenZero to offtake 1 mln high-integrity carbon credits
Published 05:41 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 05:41 on May 6, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, China, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A Chinese tech major has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offtake at least 1 million verified, high-quality carbon credits within GenZero’s investment portfolio, over a period of 15 years, according to a statement on Tuesday.
A Chinese tech major has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offtake at least 1 million verified, high-quality carbon credits within GenZero’s investment portfolio, over a period of 15 years, according to a statement on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.