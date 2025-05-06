Chinese tech company partners with GenZero to offtake 1 mln high-integrity carbon credits

Published 05:41 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 05:41 on May 6, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, China, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A Chinese tech major has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offtake at least 1 million verified, high-quality carbon credits within GenZero’s investment portfolio, over a period of 15 years, according to a statement on Tuesday.