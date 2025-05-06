Asia Pacific > India seeks CBAM ‘rebalancing’ clause as UK trade deal hits roadblock -media

India seeks CBAM ‘rebalancing’ clause as UK trade deal hits roadblock -media

Published 05:33 on May 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:33 on May 6, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, CBAM, EMEA, Other APAC

India has proposed a “rebalancing mechanism” in its trade talks with the UK as the South Asian country is seeking compensation for potential losses under the UK’s incoming carbon border tax.
India has proposed a “rebalancing mechanism” in its trade talks with the UK as the South Asian country is seeking compensation for potential losses under the UK’s incoming carbon border tax.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.