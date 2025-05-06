India seeks CBAM ‘rebalancing’ clause as UK trade deal hits roadblock -media

Published 05:33 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 05:33 on May 6, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, CBAM, EMEA, Other APAC

India has proposed a “rebalancing mechanism” in its trade talks with the UK as the South Asian country is seeking compensation for potential losses under the UK’s incoming carbon border tax.