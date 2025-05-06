New Zealand targets enhanced biodiversity financing, disclosures

Published 06:02 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 06:02 on May 6, 2025 / Katie Kouchakji / Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Nature-based, New Zealand, Voluntary

The New Zealand government has launched a public consultation on proposals to implement its 2030 biodiversity strategy, including ways to increase investment in nature and support the development of a framework for nature-based financial disclosures and reporting.