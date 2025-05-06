Global food companies progress on emissions disclosure, but fail to quantify climate targets -report
Published 11:00 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 01:37 on May 6, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, US, Voluntary
An analysis of 50 multinational food companies with over $1 billion in North American revenues found that a majority of them have disclosed Scope 3 emissions but have failed to quantify emissions reductions targets.
