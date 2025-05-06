New Jersey records lowest quarterly power sector CO2 output as RGGI states’ emissions rise above 8% YoY in Q1

Published 01:22 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 01:22 on May 6, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US

Emissions under the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic power sector cap-and-trade scheme rose about 8% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2025, while New Jersey’s Q1 electricity generation CO2 output fell to the lowest recorded for the state as part of RGGI, programme data showed Monday.