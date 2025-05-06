Americas > California power sector CO2 emissions decline in March despite boost in electricity use

California power sector CO2 emissions decline in March despite boost in electricity use

Published 00:45 on May 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:45 on May 6, 2025  / /  Americas, US

California power sector CO2 emissions continued to drop in March, albeit at a slower rate amid an increase in electricity use, state data showed.
California power sector CO2 emissions continued to drop in March, albeit at a slower rate amid an increase in electricity use, state data showed.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.