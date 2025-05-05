LATAM Roundup: Funding flows, frameworks evolve

Published 22:53 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 22:59 on May 5, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, Carbon Taxes, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

A series of developments across Latin America and the Caribbean over the past two weeks signalled fresh momentum for carbon finance and market mechanisms as governments, standards bodies, and the private sector moved forward on a range of initiatives.