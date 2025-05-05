Coalition of states challenge Vermont’s Climate Superfund Act in federal court

Published 21:34 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 23:13 on May 5, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, US

A coalition of 24 US state attorneys, led by West Virginia, filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block Vermont’s newly enacted Climate Superfund Act, arguing that the law imposed unconstitutional and retroactive penalties on out-of-state energy producers.