Carbon Taxes > EU climate chief signals flexibility on 2040 emissions target to MEPs

EU climate chief signals flexibility on 2040 emissions target to MEPs

Published 23:45 on May 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:47 on May 5, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The EU's climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra suggested on Monday that the bloc's 90% emissions reduction goal for 2040 could include "flexibilities" to secure political support, while maintaining scientific credibility.
The EU's climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra suggested on Monday that the bloc's 90% emissions reduction goal for 2040 could include "flexibilities" to secure political support, while maintaining scientific credibility.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.