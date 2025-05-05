EU climate chief signals flexibility on 2040 emissions target to MEPs

Published 23:45 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 23:47 on May 5, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The EU's climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra suggested on Monday that the bloc's 90% emissions reduction goal for 2040 could include "flexibilities" to secure political support, while maintaining scientific credibility.