RGGI Market: RGAs extend higher in thin trade as risks remain

Published 02:59 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 02:59 on May 6, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US

RGGI Allowances (RGA) reversed early week losses in overall low activity as programme risks from White House guidance to explore legal action against state-led cap-and-trade schemes remain unresolved.