EMEA > Norwegian CCS developer wins state funding for two pre-study projects

Norwegian CCS developer wins state funding for two pre-study projects

Published 13:42 on May 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:42 on May 5, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

A Norwegian carbon capture and storage (CCS) developer has been selected to receive up to NOK 23.8 million (€2 mln) in government funding for two feasibility-stage projects.
A Norwegian carbon capture and storage (CCS) developer has been selected to receive up to NOK 23.8 million (€2 mln) in government funding for two feasibility-stage projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.