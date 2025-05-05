Norwegian CCS developer wins state funding for two pre-study projects

Published 13:42 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 13:42 on May 5, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

A Norwegian carbon capture and storage (CCS) developer has been selected to receive up to NOK 23.8 million (€2 mln) in government funding for two feasibility-stage projects.