Push to weaken EU Habitats directive may go well beyond wolves

Published 13:18 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 13:18 on May 5, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA

Centre-right and far-right groups in the European Parliament are reportedly pushing to weaken the EU's Habitats directive, with a plenary scheduled for this week seen as critical for the future of wildlife protection across the bloc.