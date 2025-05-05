Americas > Conservation yields highest CO2 saving among seagrass methods -report

Conservation yields highest CO2 saving among seagrass methods -report

Published 16:16 on May 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:16 on May 5, 2025  / /  Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Seagrass conservation projects offer the highest carbon credit potential among four methods studied, with a 100-hectare site projected to earn up to $1.53 million over 10 years, according to a new report.
Seagrass conservation projects offer the highest carbon credit potential among four methods studied, with a 100-hectare site projected to earn up to $1.53 million over 10 years, according to a new report.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.