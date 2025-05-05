VCM Report: Carbon credit prices flatline as VCMI tries to stimulate voluntary action

Published 16:09 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 16:09 on May 5, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon prices were little changed little last week, despite the official launch of the VCMI’s new Scope 3 action code that highlighted a market caught in limbo by the ongoing lack of Core Carbon Principles (CCPs)-stamped credits.