VCM Report: Carbon credit prices flatline as VCMI tries to stimulate voluntary action
Published 16:09 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 16:09 on May 5, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon prices were little changed little last week, despite the official launch of the VCMI’s new Scope 3 action code that highlighted a market caught in limbo by the ongoing lack of Core Carbon Principles (CCPs)-stamped credits.
Voluntary carbon prices were little changed little last week, despite the official launch of the VCMI’s new Scope 3 action code that highlighted a market caught in limbo by the ongoing lack of Core Carbon Principles (CCPs)-stamped credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.