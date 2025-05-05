Singapore awards grants to kickstart Article 6 carbon projects

Published 10:10 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 14:05 on May 5, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB) on Monday awarded grants to two project developers and a non-profit as part of an expanded push to catalyse early-stage Article 6 projects in the region.