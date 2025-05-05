Asia Pacific > Singapore awards grants to kickstart Article 6 carbon projects

Singapore awards grants to kickstart Article 6 carbon projects

Published 10:10 on May 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:05 on May 5, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB) on Monday awarded grants to two project developers and a non-profit as part of an expanded push to catalyse early-stage Article 6 projects in the region.
Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB) on Monday awarded grants to two project developers and a non-profit as part of an expanded push to catalyse early-stage Article 6 projects in the region.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.