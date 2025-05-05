Biodiversity > Biodiversity remains threatened by extensive and intensive farming -study

Biodiversity remains threatened by extensive and intensive farming -study

Published 13:43 on May 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:43 on May 5, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, International

A recent study has found that neither farmland expansion nor intensive agricultural practices aimed at increasing yields are beneficial for biodiversity, though one approach is less damaging than the other.
A recent study has found that neither farmland expansion nor intensive agricultural practices aimed at increasing yields are beneficial for biodiversity, though one approach is less damaging than the other.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.