Connecticut lawmakers advance bill to decarbonise the state by 2050

Published 01:43 on May 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:43 on May 3, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The Connecticut House of Representatives advanced an amended version of a bill that aims to establish a net zero emissions by 2050 target.
