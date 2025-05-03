Global industrial company delays $8 bln US CCS project

Published 01:34 on May 3, 2025 / Last updated at 01:34 on May 3, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US, Voluntary

An industrial gas company has delayed the startup of its $8 billion blue hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the US until it is able to divest certain elements of the effort.